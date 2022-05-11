Global Social Chain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,422.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $745,638.92 and $2,422.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,247,795 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

