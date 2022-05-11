Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Globalstar.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GSAT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. 4,272,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,545,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

