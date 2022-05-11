Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Hits New 12-Month Low at $62.25

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.25 and last traded at $62.34, with a volume of 13138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.48.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at $46,917,488.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,908,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after acquiring an additional 278,833 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,299,000 after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

