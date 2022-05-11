Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Globus Medical also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10 EPS.

GMED stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.06. 3,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,085. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $59.24 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GMED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.31.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Globus Medical by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

