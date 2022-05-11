Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.