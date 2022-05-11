Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives $3.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

GDDFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

OTCMKTS:GDDFF remained flat at $$1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.