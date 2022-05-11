Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.53

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 144783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 349,623 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 616,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

