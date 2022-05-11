Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.41

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.48. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 62,112 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $561.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSE:GTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $146.29 million during the quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

