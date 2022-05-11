Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.08-$2.38 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.20 million-$266.80 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.53-$6.09 EPS.

Shares of LOPE traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.60. 386,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,963. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.28. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $2,914,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

