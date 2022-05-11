Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.80 million-$218.00 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.53-$6.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.60. 386,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,963. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.28.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.