Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €16.07 ($16.92) and last traded at €16.12 ($16.97). 232,652 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €16.57 ($17.44).

Several research firms recently issued reports on GYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.11) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($22.11) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays set a €20.60 ($21.68) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.23 ($24.46).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.76.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

