Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Shares of GPMT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 36,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

