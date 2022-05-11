Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.73 Million

Brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $15.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.80 million and the lowest is $14.70 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $62.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $64.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $66.00 million, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $69.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 53.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

AJX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Great Ajax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in Great Ajax by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 287,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 35.3% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 144,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. 420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,494. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.80. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

About Great Ajax (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.