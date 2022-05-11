Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 2520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The stock has a market cap of C$4.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22.
Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile (CVE:GR)
