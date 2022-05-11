Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 52.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 31.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

FLMN opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $593.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

