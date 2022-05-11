Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 62,694 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 4.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,286,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 233.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,162,000 after buying an additional 324,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2,265.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 389,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.34. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.53 and a 52-week high of $276.21.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMED. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

