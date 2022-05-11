Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06.

