Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on STE. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,491 shares of company stock worth $6,075,309 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $215.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $188.10 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.52 and a beta of 0.67.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

STERIS Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.