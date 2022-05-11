Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 591.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alcoa from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

