Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 9,683 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,683 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $129.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

