Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Liberum Capital cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $559.33.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $253.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.44 and a twelve month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.741 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

