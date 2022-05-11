Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO Sells $249,924.00 in Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $249,924.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GLDD stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,021. The stock has a market cap of $928.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 63,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

