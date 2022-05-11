Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.02 Per Share

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Greencoat Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON GRP opened at GBX 1.17 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £13.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Greencoat Renewables has a 1 year low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.24 ($0.02).
