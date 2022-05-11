Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 524,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.15 and a beta of 1.04. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 87.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,268 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $43,876,000. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $25,456,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 35.7% during the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,330,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 350,340 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.