Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $16.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Grifols from €21.60 ($22.74) to €21.40 ($22.53) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. 1,520,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,284. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Grifols has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 8,984.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 657.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

