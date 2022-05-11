Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.05

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 513702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.19.

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 187.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 219.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 128.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.