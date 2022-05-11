Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $10.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) to announce $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.87. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings of $10.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $39.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.50 to $42.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $34.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.25 to $37.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.43 by $1.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.75.

Shares of GPI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.98 and its 200-day moving average is $184.52. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $143.00 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

