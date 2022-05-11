Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Groupon stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99. Groupon has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $409.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Groupon will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jan Barta purchased 198,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $3,883,113.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,443,352 shares in the company, valued at $28,174,231.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,061,833 shares of company stock worth $21,103,685. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Groupon by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

