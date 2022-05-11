GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the April 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GrowLife stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 948,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,446. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. GrowLife has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.13.

About GrowLife

GrowLife, Inc through its subsidiaries, distributes and sells cannabis products. The company offers its products through its e-commerce distribution channels comprising shopgrowlife.com, growlifeinc.com, and greners.com, as well as through its direct sales force. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

