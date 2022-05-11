Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3602 per share by the bank on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.
Grupo Financiero Galicia has a dividend payout ratio of 2.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.
Shares of GGAL opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia (Get Rating)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
