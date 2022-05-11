Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3602 per share by the bank on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a dividend payout ratio of 2.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Shares of GGAL opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 8.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

