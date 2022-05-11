Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.30

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.304 per share by the bank on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a payout ratio of 2.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. 3,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $12.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on GGAL shares. StockNews.com raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 65,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

