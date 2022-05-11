Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $28.01. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 30 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.50.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $621.33 million during the quarter.
About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
