Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Richard W. Baker Acquires 300 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $10,344.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 544,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,784,704. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.03. 18,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,665. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $423.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,807,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $2,379,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNTY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

