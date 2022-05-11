Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Richard W. Baker Acquires 300 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $10,344.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 544,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,784,704. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.03. 18,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,665. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $423.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $44.60.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,807,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $2,379,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on GNTY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
