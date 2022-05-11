Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Haemonetics updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50 to $2.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Haemonetics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 108,691 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,494,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,010,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Haemonetics by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 18,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

