Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.05-$2.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.05-2.20 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.42. 43,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,439,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,676,000 after purchasing an additional 144,483 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 586,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 293,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.