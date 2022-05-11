Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HSNGY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.0785 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

