Hardy Reed LLC Buys 300 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in TJX Companies by 156.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. 8,398,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,187,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.86 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

