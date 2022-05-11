Hardy Reed LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.81. 4,569,568 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average is $76.65.

