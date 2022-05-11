Hardy Reed LLC Purchases Shares of 1,330 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,299,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 105,375 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 83,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.64. 573,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,976. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

