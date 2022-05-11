Hardy Reed LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,757,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,542. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.74 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.02.

