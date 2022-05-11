Hardy Reed LLC Sells 464 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Workiva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

WK stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.82. 660,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,041. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.09. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $173.24.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

