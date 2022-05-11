Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,205 ($14.86) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,765 ($21.76) to GBX 1,725 ($21.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.41) to GBX 1,160 ($14.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,468.89 ($18.11).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 879.40 ($10.84) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 840.91 ($10.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,778 ($21.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 996.01. The company has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($13.45) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($30,641.08).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

