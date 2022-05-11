Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Reaches $45.69 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 26.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $45.69 or 0.00149416 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $30.90 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 44.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000054 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 694,237 coins and its circulating supply is 676,210 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars.

