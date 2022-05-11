HashCoin (HSC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,911.00

HashCoin (HSC) traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. HashCoin has a total market cap of $97,039.03 and $7,911.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 47.9% against the US dollar. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

