Hathor (HTR) Price Down 57.8% Over Last 7 Days

Hathor (HTR) traded down 36.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Hathor has a market cap of $39.60 million and $4.21 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hathor has traded down 57.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.76 or 0.00567342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,143.00 or 2.03930701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00029353 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,994.24 or 0.06994598 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 906,617,632 coins and its circulating supply is 230,672,632 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.