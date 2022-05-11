Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE HE traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $42.13. 17,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,463. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.28. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $45.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

