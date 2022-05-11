Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised Hawaiian from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $800.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Further Reading

