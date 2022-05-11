Head-To-Head Comparison: Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) versus Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Boyd Group Services and Rover Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rover Group $109.84 million 8.09 -$64.05 million N/A N/A

Boyd Group Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rover Group.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Group Services and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A Rover Group N/A -30.89% -7.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boyd Group Services and Rover Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Services 0 6 2 1 2.44 Rover Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus target price of $231.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.55%. Rover Group has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 106.22%. Given Boyd Group Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boyd Group Services is more favorable than Rover Group.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. It serves insurance companies and individual vehicle owners. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

