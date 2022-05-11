Head-To-Head Review: Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) & OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

This table compares Minerva Surgical and OrthoPediatrics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $52.10 million 1.25 -$21.46 million N/A N/A OrthoPediatrics $98.05 million 8.10 -$16.26 million ($0.77) -50.97

OrthoPediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Surgical and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A OrthoPediatrics -14.98% -6.98% -5.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Minerva Surgical and OrthoPediatrics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00 OrthoPediatrics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Minerva Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 486.28%. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus price target of $63.80, suggesting a potential upside of 62.55%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than OrthoPediatrics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats Minerva Surgical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Surgical (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About OrthoPediatrics (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.