Head-To-Head Survey: Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) vs. Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)

Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) and Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Orient Overseas (International) has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dai Nippon Printing has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orient Overseas (International) and Dai Nippon Printing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orient Overseas (International) $16.83 billion 1.07 $902.72 million N/A N/A Dai Nippon Printing $12.60 billion 0.53 $235.83 million $1.15 9.15

Orient Overseas (International) has higher revenue and earnings than Dai Nippon Printing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and Dai Nippon Printing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orient Overseas (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A Dai Nippon Printing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Orient Overseas (International) and Dai Nippon Printing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orient Overseas (International) N/A N/A N/A Dai Nippon Printing 5.14% 4.15% 2.51%

Dividends

Orient Overseas (International) pays an annual dividend of $28.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.2%. Dai Nippon Printing pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dai Nippon Printing pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Orient Overseas (International) beats Dai Nippon Printing on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, terminal operating, ship owning, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; providing corporate and trucking services; and operating vessels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services, and solutions identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand. Its Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment provides packaging products comprising plant-based packaging materials, mono-material packaging materials, transparent vapor deposition films, barrier paper packaging materials, functional film complex PET bottles, PET plastic bottles, and aseptic filling systems for PET plastic bottles; living spaces products, including olefin-based sheets for flooring, antibacterial and antiviral products, exterior materials for buildings, curved resin glazing, interior coverings for railway cars; and industrial high-performance materials that include lithium-ion battery components, photovoltaic module components, lighting films, and multifunctional insulation boxes. The company's Electronics segment offers display components, such as optical and electrode films, OLED display, color filters, electronic shade, transparent screens, and OLED display-driven digital signage products; and electronic devices comprising semiconductor photomasks, master template for nanoimprinting, hard disk drive suspensions, lead frame for compact semiconductor packages, diffractive optical element, near field communication modules, and micro electro mechanical systems. Its Beverages segment produces and sells beverages. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.